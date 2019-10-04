GRAY, Ga. — A Jones County woman was arrested yesterday after speeding to get away from officers and crashing into the side of a house.

According to a post from the sheriff’s office, a driver called in to report another driver speeding on Tuesday morning.

Gray Police officers spotted the vehicle and they said the driver, Amber Stephens, was going more than 100 mph through downtown Gray. She eventually made her way to the Graham Woods subdivision and crashed.

The sheriff’s office says Stephens left the scene and was knocking on doors of houses asking for help, but that the homeowners not call police.

Stephens made her way to an unidentified homeowner’s porch, and the homeowner held her at gunpoint until Deputy Wesley Ransom arrived after putting out a fire caused by Stephens crashing into the side of a house.

Stephens told deputies the car was given to her by her father as a ‘new beginning’ and she sped up when she saw police.

Lt. Grover Murray says she’s charged with: fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, obedience to traffic control devices & traffic regulations, driving on road ways laned for traffic, basic rules, and duty upon striking a fixture.

RELATED: Prosecutors: Fatal 2017 Macon shooting was over $14 disagreement

RELATED: Jones County commissioners turn down low-income senior housing