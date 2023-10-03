Inmate in the ICU at Dodge County Hospital attempts to take Taser from officer and is unsuccessful

The initial call went out that an inmate had taken an officer's gun but that was not the case, according to the sheriff.

DODGE COUNTY, Ga. — A Telfair County prison inmate at the hospital in Dodge County attempted to grab a Taser from an officer, according to Dodge County Sheriff Brian Robinson.

Robinson said the call initially went out that an inmate in the ICU had taken a gun from an officer, but that was not true.

He said the inmate attempted to grab a Taser instead but was unsuccessful in doing so.

The call prompted law enforcement to come to the hospital, but there was nothing beyond just an attempt by the inmate to grab the Taser.

The sheriff said he did not know why the inmate was in the ICU.

