Central Georgia judge admits 'friendly banter,' but denies sexual harassment

Central Georgia judge Robert Reeves asked a state commission to dismiss a 58-count complaint against him.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Central Georgia judge says he made "jokes" and "friendly banter" toward people in his courtroom, but denies ever violating his oath.

It accuses him of "willful misconduct," intemperate and prejudicial conduct, including sexual harassment of female lawyers.

The state board said Reeves made inappropriate comments, inside and outside the courtroom, about defendants, law enforcement and attorneys.

Since 2007, Reeves has been a superior-court judge for the Middle Georgia Circuit. He's now chief judge for the district, which includes Washington County.

In his response filed Friday, Reeves denied all 58 counts.

He's asking the state commission to dismiss their complaint.

Some of the specific complaints and his response:

COMPLAINT: After telling people in court to remain seated, Reeves told a man, "You're walking, and I'm telling you to be still. Are you really that retarded?"

RESPONSE: Reeves wrote that he can't recall using the word "retarded."

COMPLAINT: He told a victim's mother that an investigator was "the biggest drug dealer in Emanuel County."

RESPONSE: Reeves wrote that it "was clear to all parties involved that he was joking with the investigator."

COMPLAINT: When a bailiff asked for a lunch recess to feed inmates waiting in court, Reeves responded, "You mean we have to feed these people?"

RESPONSE: Reeves called that "friendly banter."

COMPLAINT: He commented that another Jefferson County judge was too lenient, and Reeves said he would "double up" to make up the difference.

RESPONSE: Reeves admits "he may have made such comments in jest, in private" to some attorneys. He says that never affected his sentences.

COMPLAINT: Reeves drove down a one-way street to whistle at a lawyer outside the courthouse, and told her "What's a pretty girl like you doing walking alone?"

RESPONSE: Reeves wrote that he doesn't recall that conversation, but said he'd known the attorney and her family for years, "and greets her fondly, with the two of them often engaging in friendly banter."

COMPLAINT: The judge allegedly called the same lawyer "Miss America," often rubbed her shoulders and back, and when she asked him to sign documents, said, "If you smile, I'll sign it."

RESPONSE: Reeves admitted he had touched the woman's shoulder and back, but said he'd never tried to hug her. He said she "occasionally hugs him." He said they often engage in "friendly banter" and he often tells lawyers in court to "smile."

COMPLAINT: The complaint alleges that Reeves made inappropriate comments to at least three other women about their weight, their legs, sex with their husbands and how women should dress during Zoom meetings, and told one that she'd have to choose between being a full-time attorney or a full-time mother.

RESPONSE: The judge admitted to making some of those comments, but denied any misconduct. He admitted making "comments and physical motions" to an attorney about sex with her husband, but said it was made "in a joking manner to a colleague he'd known for years." He says he'd "expressed sympathy in the past about the demands upon lawyers with young children with the intention of showing compassion and a willingness to help as he could."

COMPLAINT: Reeves is also accused of promoting The Sunshine House, a Sandersville nonprofit that serves victims of child abuse. The complaint says Reeves hosted their Give-a-thon, praised their work and described how Sunshine House "helps getting people convicted when they abuse children." The commission noted that Sunshine House staff frequently testifies in court before Reeves and said his comments violated the code saying judges should remain fair and impartial.

RESPONSE: Reeves wrote that after taking part in the fundraiser, "he recognized that he should not have done so" and stopped taking part in the group's programs. He asked them to remove a video featuring him from their website.