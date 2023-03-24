Macon man arrested after breaking through back wall of Dollar General and taking $1,000 in items

The man was found hiding in an abandoned vehicle after running from deputies.

MACON, Ga. — A man has been arrested after breaking into a Dollar General through the rear wall of the store, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The alarm at the Dollar General, located at 1444 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, went off just after 1 a.m. on Friday. 42-year-old Christopher Tyrone Anthony broke in through the back wall of the store and filled a pair of yellow shopping carts up with around $1,000 worth of merchandise.

The carts contained several boxes of cigarettes, cleaning supplies and cellphone accessories.

Anthony was located shortly after pushing a shopping cart nearby. He ran from the deputies and hid inside an abandoned vehicle near Hanson and Simmons Street.

Anthony was charged with first-degree burglary. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Anthony is connected to several other commercial burglaries. Additional charges are pending.