Man arrested after chase in Warner Robins ends in standoff at Red Fox Run

During the chase, the man attempted to run over officers with a stolen car.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man has been arrested after a standoff in the Red Fox Run neighborhood on Sunday night just after 10 p.m., according to the Warner Robins Police Department.

Todd Eric Jones Jr. is accused of shooting a car in Warner Robins on Camellia Circle at North Avenue. Jones drove away in a Gold Chevy Silverado as police arrived.

Warner Robins police chased Jones into Centerville, where he carjacked a second vehicle and attempted to run over officers. Jones and officers shot at each other before he was able to get away from law enforcement.

Officers later found him in the 100 block of Red Fox Run, just off Russell Parkway. Law enforcement was able to negotiate a peaceful surrender. Jones was taken to a local hospital for the injuries he suffered in the initial chase.

The GBI is investigating.