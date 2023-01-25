21-year-old man arrested and charged with murder in shooting at Macon fast food restaurant

The arrest was made by a joint task force including the FBI, U.S. Marshals and the Bibb County Special Investigations Unit.

MACON, Ga. — A man has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a 60-year-old man at a Macon fast food restaurant, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

60-year-old Robert Clayton Wells of Dublin was shot and killed at the Mrs. Winners located at 2419 Pio Nono Ave. just after 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

The suspect ran into the woods near the fast food restaurant.

21-year-old Alonzo Bernard Hicks was arrested Tuesday night at the Intown Suites Extended Stay at 1459 Eisenhower Parkway.