21-year-old man arrested and charged with murder in shooting at Macon fast food restaurant

MACON, Ga. — A man has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a 60-year-old man at a Macon fast food restaurant, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
60-year-old Robert Clayton Wells of Dublin was shot and killed at the Mrs. Winners located at 2419 Pio Nono Ave. just after 12 p.m. on Tuesday.
The suspect ran into the woods near the fast food restaurant.
21-year-old Alonzo Bernard Hicks was arrested Tuesday night at the Intown Suites Extended Stay at 1459 Eisenhower Parkway.
Hicks was taken into custody and charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault with the help of multiple agencies, including the U.S. Marshals, the FBI Safe Streets Task Force and the Bibb County Special Investigations Unit.