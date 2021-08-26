Another Georgia man arrested in connection with the US Capitol riot

With Santillan's arrest, at least 15 people with Georgia ties have been arrested for their alleged involvement with the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

RABUN COUNTY, Ga. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed Thursday another Georgian has been arrested in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot from Jan. 6.

According to a warrant from the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, Blas Santillan was arrested Sunday morning at his home in Rabun County. Documents show a judge gave him a personal recognizance bond on Monday in Gainesville Federal Court.

Santillan faces several charges, including knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, violent entry and disorderly conduction on Capitol grounds, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Santillan is set to make his initial appearance in the District of Columbia on Monday, Aug. 30 at 1 p.m. via Zoom.

Warrants revealed Santillan allegedly posted several videos on his Snapchat account, including video of himself inside the Capitol during the riots.

The warrant also claims Capitol Building security video showed Santillan entering the doors of the Capitol as two Capitol police officers stood in the doorway attempting to stop rioters.

According to the warrant, after making it through the Capitol's doors, he could be heard in one of the videos saying, "I made it in." There is also video of Santillan walking down the street with a chair and pole strapped to his back. He was heard saying, "I got a chair, pole, and a book," the warrant stated.

Several other Georgians have been arrested in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol. With Santillan's arrest, at least 15 people with Georgia ties are facing charges for their alleged involvement.

In July, FBI Atlanta announced the arrest of 38-year-old Jonathan Davis Laurens, of Duluth. In June, an Alpharetta man, Kevin Creek, was arrested after allegedly kicking an officer, and 21-year-old Nolan Kidd and 20-year-old Savannah McDonald were inside the Capitol among a group that included the "QAnon Shaman" Jake Angeli, who was caught shirtless and wearing a horned helmet while inside of the Capitol.

In April, Jack Whitton, who was arrested for allegedly committing "some of the most violent acts" of the riots, was denied bail in his case.