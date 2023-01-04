22-year-old arrested and charged with murder in April 1 shooting death in Macon

The shooting happened during a fight on Hall Street on April 1.

MACON, Ga. — A man has been arrested and charged with murder in an April 1 shooting on Hall Street in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

22-year-old Shamar Jartavious Robinson was arrested on Sunday for the shooting death of 26-year-old Donmeico Mounice Flowers.

Flowers was shot and killed at 1031 Hall Street at around 2:30 a.m. on April 1. A fight broke out among several people at the residence. During the fight, shots were fired, and Flowers was hit.

His stepmom, Chiquita Flowers, told 13WMAZ in April that he died after breaking up a fight and he wasn't known to have a gun with him.

Donmeico graduated from Southwest High School and worked in construction. He leaves behind five children.

"Justice was got for Hakeem, and I know it's going to be got for Donmeico. He knew too many people. He was good to too many people," Flowers told 13WMAZ in April. "The gun doesn't make the decision we do. As people, we should make better decisions than that because you don't know who you're hurting when you shoot someone."