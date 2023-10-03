Macon man arrested for shooting a vehicle driving down Rivoli Road. Here's the details

The man and one of the people in the car got into an argument earlier in the day.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONROE COUNTY, Georgia — A Macon man was arrested after a shooting on Rivoli Road, according to a release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

36-year-old Earnest Hale-Clark of Macon was arrested and charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault and Criminal Damage to Property.

Hale-Clark is accused of shooting a vehicle on Rivoli Road in south Monroe County on Saturday just before 2 p.m. The people inside the car were not injured. They were driving down the road when a pair of bullets hit their car. Deputies were able to identify the suspect's vehicle, which led to the arrest of Hale-Clark.

Hale-Clark had gotten into an argument earlier in the day in Macon with one of the people in the car, according to the release.

He is currently being held in the Monroe County Jail without bond.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

13WMAZ+

Get more news and information from 13WMAZ by downloading our 13WMAZ+ app on our Roku and Amazon Fire Stick devices.

This allows you to watch more 13WMAZ on-demand and access your favorite 13WMAZ shows like Central Georgia Focus and our Summer Safety Guide.