Wanted man barricades himself inside home in Warner Robins after shooting at officers

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man has barricaded himself inside a home after shooting at officers as a joint task force attempted to serve a warrant, according to the Warner Robins Police Department.
The U.S. Marshals, FBI and the Houston County Sheriff's Office attempted to serve a warrant in Warner Robins. The man shot at law enforcement before barricading himself inside the home at 209 Somerset Drive near Watson Boulevard.
The standoff is still ongoing. 13WMAZ will provide updates when they are made available.