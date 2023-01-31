Wanted man barricades himself inside home in Warner Robins after shooting at officers

The U.S. Marshals, the FBI and the Houston County Sheriff's Office were attempting to serve a warrant.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man has barricaded himself inside a home after shooting at officers as a joint task force attempted to serve a warrant, according to the Warner Robins Police Department.

The U.S. Marshals, FBI and the Houston County Sheriff's Office attempted to serve a warrant in Warner Robins. The man shot at law enforcement before barricading himself inside the home at 209 Somerset Drive near Watson Boulevard.