BSO: Man found hiding inside downtown Macon doctor's office after breaking through glass door

MACON, Ga. — An Augusta man was arrested on Sunday morning after breaking into a downtown Macon doctor’s office, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
38-year-old Eric Andrew Young has been charged with Felony Second Degree Burglary after breaking through the glass door at First Choice Primary Care, located at 400 Poplar Street. Deputies found the man hiding inside the office when they arrived.
Paramedics treated Young after he injured himself breaking into the building. He was then taken to the Bibb County Jail where he is currently being held without bond.
Anyone with information can call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
