Warner Robins man charged in 2022 shooting death of Macon security guard

MACON, Ga. — A man has been arrested for the September 2022 shooting death of a security guard at a Macon bar and grill.
46-year-old Jermaine Stewart was shot and killed on Pio Nono Avenue at the Rodeo Bar and Grill on Sept. 10, 2022, after a fight broke out inside.
As people were leaving, shots were fired and at least one hit Stewart in the head. He died from his injuries a day later.
34-year-old Geraldo Kevin Laurama, of Warner Robins, was arrested in Monroe County during a traffic stop on Wednesday. He was taken to the Bibb County jail where is being held without bond.
Laurama was charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault and Murder.
This incident is still under investigation, anyone with information can call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.