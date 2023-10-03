Dublin man charged with stealing Humvee and crashing into building at a Georgia Army base

He could face up to 20 years in prison and along with substantial financial penalties and restitution.

DUBLIN, Ga. — A Dublin man has been indicted for the July crash into a building at a Georgia Army base.

39-year-old Treamon Dominic Lacy is accused of crashing a stolen Humvee from a motor pool at Fort Stewart into the front doors of the U.S. Army’s Third Infantry Division Headquarters, damaging the building on July 10.

Lacy had access to Fort Stewart as a retired U.S. Army staff sergeant.

Lacy has been charged with Damage to Government Property and Theft of Government Money, Property, or Records, said Jill E. Steinberg, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

Lacy could face up to 20 years in prison, along with substantial financial penalties and restitution.

