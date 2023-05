The man hit a stop sign, a fire hydrant and then a home.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Houston County man faces DUI charges after crashing his car into a family’s home.

Warner Robins Police say 50-year-old Leroy Harris was driving drunk when he lost control and slammed into a home on Holly Street overnight.

Police say Harris was traveling north heading toward Bernard Drive, just before he reached the intersection.