Bradley Bender, 26, was arrested Tuesday, according to the arrest report.

YULEE, Fla. — A Georgia man is charged with impersonating a police officer after reportedly pulling a driver over during a fake traffic stop in Yulee, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

The report says the incident happened June 13 when the reported victim was driving westbound on State Road 200 toward the intersection at Interstate-95. As the victim was waiting to turn onto southbound I-95, a white Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by Bender, with a black front grill cut in front of the victim, according to the report. The victim then drove around the SUV and got on the ramp as the SUV followed behind.

That's when the suspect vehicle began flashing red and blue lights, police say.

The report says the victim thought he was being pulled over by law enforcement and came to a stop. Bender then came out of the SUV and approached the victim's car, demanding to know why the victim passed him.

Bender was not wearing a uniform, badge nor did he have a visible weapon, according to the sheriff's office.

The victim told Bender the suspect had cut him off doing an improper lane change. Bender responded by saying he was "undercover" and trying to find a vehicle that was just ahead of the victim. The victim then took a photo of the Tahoe's tag and sent it to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office determined the vehicle was registered to Bender's girlfriend who lives in St. Marys, Ga. The vehicle was later found on July 8 at the Park Place Apartments with red and blue lights attached to the SUV.