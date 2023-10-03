20-year-old in critical condition after being shot multiple times in south Macon

MACON, Ga. — A man was shot on Worsham Avenue near Broadway just after 2:30 a.m., according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
A 20-year-old man was outside a house in the 4200 block of Worsham Avenue when he shot multiple times.
He was taken to a local hospital where he is in critical condition. No one else was injured in the shooting. The shooting is under investigation.
Anyone with information can call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.