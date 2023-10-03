20-year-old in critical condition after being shot multiple times in south Macon

The shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m.

MACON, Ga. — A man was shot on Worsham Avenue near Broadway just after 2:30 a.m., according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

A 20-year-old man was outside a house in the 4200 block of Worsham Avenue when he shot multiple times.

He was taken to a local hospital where he is in critical condition. No one else was injured in the shooting. The shooting is under investigation.