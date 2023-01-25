26-year-old man killed in crash on Log Cabin Drive after high-speed chase

The investigation has been turned over to Georgia State Patrol.

MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after a car chase and crash in Macon, according to Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley.

Miley confirmed the Bibb Sheriff’s chase ended in a crash in the 4100 block of Log Cabin Drive just before 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

26-year-old Rashaad Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

The front of the car caught fire but that was quickly put out. Miley said the impact killed him.