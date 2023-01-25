26-year-old man killed in crash on Log Cabin Drive after high-speed chase

MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after a car chase and crash in Macon, according to Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley.
Miley confirmed the Bibb Sheriff’s chase ended in a crash in the 4100 block of Log Cabin Drive just before 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.
26-year-old Rashaad Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.
The front of the car caught fire but that was quickly put out. Miley said the impact killed him.
The investigation has been turned over to the Georgia State Patrol. 13WMAZ will update when additional information is made available.