Man on the run after robbing south Macon store at gunpoint

MACON, Ga. — A man is wanted after robbing a Macon store at gunpoint, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The robbery happened just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Family Dollar located at 3567 Houston Avenue.

The man went into the store with a gun and demanded money from the clerk. After getting the money he ran from the store. No one was injured in the robbery.

The sheriff’s office said the man is about 5’9 and was last seen wearing a green ski mask, a long sleeve top, khaki pants and sneakers/

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

