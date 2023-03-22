Jones County man sentenced to 12 years in prison for DUI accident that killed an 18-year-old in 2021

The man's blood alcohol level was .177, nearly twice the legal limit.

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — A Jones County man will serve 12 years in prison after pleading guilty in a DUI accident that killed an 18-year-old.

Macon District Attorney Anita Howard says 50-year-old Jason Partin pleaded guilty to first-degree vehicular homicide and driving under the influence of alcohol. It happened Monday in Bibb Superior Court.

The wreck happened in April 2021. Howard says Tyler Hart was sitting in his pickup with two friends in front of his home on Knight Road.

Hart saw the vehicle approaching and tried to jump out but was hit and dragged beneath Partin Chevy Silverado.

According to the DA, Partin was speeding and crossed to the opposite side of the road before hitting Hart.