Macon man pleads guilty on the morning of his trial to murder, necrophilia charges from 2020 attack

MACON, Ga. — A man has pleaded guilty to all charges in the 2020 murder of a Macon woman, according to a release from the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office.

58-year-old Kenny Obyran Whitehead was scheduled to go to trial on June 26 but entered a guilty plea for the murder of 49-year-old Teresa Ponder.

Whitehead was charged with malice murder, rape and necrophilia.

The murder happened at Daybreak Ministry on Walnut Street in downtown Macon on May 17, 2020. Ponder was sleeping on the ministry's steps, where security cameras were set up.

Video surveillance showed that Whitehead followed her there and assaulted her. Ponder tried to fight Whitehead off of her. During the fight, Ponder was strangled. Whitehead sexually assaulted her both before and after her death, according to the release.

Bibb deputies responded to the scene where Whitehead was still assaulting Ponder. He was arrested, and DNA evidence was recovered from her body.

Whitehead was sentenced to life for malice murder, life on the rape charge and 10years concurrently on the Necrophilia charge. Whitehead will not be eligible for parole until he has served 30 years in prison.