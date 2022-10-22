Georgia man sentenced to life in prison for trying to drown mom in bathtub

Dustin Michael Greene, 38, was found guilty by a Meriwether County jury of kidnapping and criminal attempt to commit murder, along with other charges.

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. — A Meriwether County man was sentenced to life in prison Friday for attempting to murder his own mom by drowning her in a bathtub after he kidnapped her, the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney said.

Dustin Michael Greene, 38, was found guilty by a Meriwether County jury of kidnapping with bodily injury, criminal attempt to commit murder, two counts of aggravated battery, aggravated assault and false imprisonment. Greene was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole plus 80 years.

According to the DA's office, on Dec. 22, 2020, Greene's mom allowed her son to come over for Christmas and even picked him up from a location in College Park.

Later that same night, authorities said Greene became enraged after his mom told him he was allowed to stay at her house with the exception that he could not stay past the holidays. As Greene's mom was walking upstairs to go to bed that night, he attacked her from behind and put her in a "choke hold," according to police.

After she was able to initially escape to try and call for help, Greene caught up with her, pulling her into a bathroom. He then began to fill the tub with water where he attempted to drown his mom by forcing her head under water and telling her he was going to "kill her," the DA's statement read.

After fighting her son and finally breaking free, she was able to escape as Greene slipped on the floor when trying to chase her down once again, according to a court report. After suffering a broken nose and damage close to her eyes, she ran to the next door neighbor's house where they called Meriwether County Sheriff. Greene was arrested at the scene.