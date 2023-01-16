41-year-old man shot and killed in Warner Robins

The man crashed his car on N. Davis Drive after being shot.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man died after being shot and crashing his car on N. Davis Drive, according to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department.

A 41-year-old man was involved in a car accident at 699 N. Davis Dr. near the 7 Star Food Mart just after 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

He was transported to the Houston County Medical Center by a third party after they discovered he had been shot.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital from his gunshot wounds.

The man’s name has not been released. 13WMAZ will update once additional information is made available.