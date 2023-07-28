BSO: Man who shot after trying to ram deputy with car has been released from hosptial and arrested

The GBI is still investigating the shooting that happened on July 21

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — A man who was shot by a Bibb County Deputy last week has been arrested after being released from the hospital, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

53-year-old Anthony Glenn Foster was injured in a shooting on July 21 when he allegedly backed into a patrol cruiser and accelerated towards another deputy, who shot Foster.

This was after Foster led deputies on a chase starting on Log Cabin Drive and ending on Mumford Road.

Foster faces charges of Felony Fleeing and Eluding, Aggravated Assault, Felony Driving while License is Suspended/Revoked, two counts of Hit and Run, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, and several other Traffic and Motor Vehicle Offenses and Violations.

He is currently being held without bond.

The investigation is still ongoing by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Internal Affairs Office.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

13WMAZ+

Get more news and information from 13WMAZ by downloading our 13WMAZ+ app on our Roku and Amazon Fire Stick devices.

This allows you to watch more 13WMAZ on-demand and access your favorite 13WMAZ shows like Central Georgia Focus and our Summer Safety Guide.