Warner Robins man shot in the head after mistaking gunfire for fireworks. Here's what we know

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A man was hit by a stray bullet after mistaking gunfire for fireworks near Watson Boulevard, according to the Warner Robins Police Department.

40-year-old Pete Braddy was hit in the head with a bullet just after 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Greenway Drive. Braddy said he woke up because of what he thought was fireworks.

The release said he got out of bed and was hit in the head by the bullet. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The injury is not believed to be life-threatening.

Detective Pierce is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information can contact Detective Pierce at 478-302-5380 or cpierce@wrga.gov or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING

13WMAZ+

Get more news and information from 13WMAZ by downloading our 13WMAZ+ app on our Roku and Amazon Fire Stick devices.

This allows you to watch more 13WMAZ on-demand and access your favorite 13WMAZ shows like Central Georgia Focus and our Summer Safety Guide.