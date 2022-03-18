6+ years in prison for Georgia man who stole identities to funnel $600,000 in tax refund scheme

The man created software to file fake tax refunds, investigators said.

ATLANTA — After building computer software that would steal identities and use them to file fake tax refunds and stealing more than $600,000, a Georgia man has been sentenced to nearly seven years behind bars.

Masking them as "technical solutions," the 44-year-old from Dallas, Georgia created a computer program to file fake federal income tax returns with the Internal Revenue Service, a U.S. Department of Justice news release said. The program would store stolen identities and, according to investigators, were used to submit the fake tax returns which is how the culprit was able to funnel the money.

IRS investigators said the tech-savvy criminal made it possible to access the computer software remotely to prepare the fake returns. The tax refunds were then deposited onto prepaid debit cards in the names of the identity theft victims, records show.

To help hide the fraud activity, the man used techniques to hide computer IP addresses so IRS agents wouldn't be able to trace the fake tax returns, the DOJ said.

Investigators said the man also set up a bootleg phone system that he thought would not be susceptible to wiretaps to communicate with others involved in the scheme.

"Every thief believes they have developed a new undetectable method to steal, As in this case, they will be caught, prosecuted, and face years in federal prison to contemplate their failed endeavor," U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine said in a statement.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at the man's home where they found hundreds of prepaid debit cards with the names of identity theft victims and fake driver's licenses to match.

The man was sentenced Monday to six years and nine months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $629,551.