Man wanted after shooting a 68-year-old man at home in Hawkinsville, Pulaski investigator says

HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — Pulaski County Deputies are looking for a man who allegedly shot a 68-year-old on Wednesday in Hawksinville, according to Pulaski investigator Freddie Yates.

The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. at a home on Commerce Street.

Yates said 24-year-old James Ian Spires shot James Cheek three or four times. The two men knew each other.

Yates said the suspect has a history of trouble with the law and is already wanted in Bleckley and Bibb Counties for other crimes.

Cheek was flown to Navicent Medical Center in Macon, he is in critical condition but he recently came out of surgery.