A man was arrested after shooting at the RCI Collision in Houston County

Several cars, a business office and a house were hit during the shooting.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested after shooting at a business on Corder Road, according to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

A man fired multiple shots at the RCI Collision located at 810 Corder Road. Investigators found shell casings in the road at Corder Road and Nelson Drive.

They also found that the business office, cars in the parking lot had been hit by gunfire as well as a house located at 505 Nelson Drive.

29-year-old Rontavious Williams was arrested at an apartment complex on Corder Road after he was identified as the person involved in the shooting.

Deputies found several guns after searching Williams’ apartment and his car that he was driving at the time of the shooting. Williams is being held at the Houston County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

There were no injuries reported.