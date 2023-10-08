31-year-old man charged and arrested in the February murder of a 56-year-old man in Macon

The man was hit in the head with an unknown object, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

MACON, Ga. — A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a Macon man, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

56-year-old Jeffery Giddens was hit in the head with an unknown object and fell to the ground after getting into an argument with someone on February 18 at a home on Village Green Drive.

He was pronounced dead the following day.

Clark Lavon Anthony was arrested on Thursday morning and charged with Murder. He currently does not have a bond. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

