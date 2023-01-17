Warner Robins man who was shot and killed Monday was involved in shootout before crash

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins man that was shot and killed on Monday was involved in an argument and shootout before crashing his car on N. Davis Drive, according to the Warner Robins Police Department. Lt. Eric Gossman said Michael Cooper, 41, got into an argument with another man on Monday around 7:30 p.m.

He said both men turned up at the Ignico Drive and North Davis Drive intersection, where they shot at each other.



Cooper was shot before he crashed his car near the 7-Star Food Mart. His car caught on fire afterward. Someone drove Cooper to the Houston Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.



Gossman said they know the shooter, but they have not made an arrest yet.



13WMAZ will update when additional information is released.