New $23,000 drone takes to the skies for the Gray Police Department to help save lives

If you live in Gray or nearby you could see some extra support in the skies. It isn't a helicopter, it's a lot smaller, but don't let its size fool you

GRAY, Georgia — Many police departments are used to having boots on the ground, but now, in Gray eyes will be in the sky. The department is launching its 'Unmanned Aerial Vehicle,' or U.A.V. for short.

The drone helps them bypass obstacles that would typically cause some time delays.

"In law enforcement, time is of the essence in any case," says Major Mark Robinson.

Robinson says along with them getting eyes on scenes faster; they can track movement on the ground.

With the drone, they have a flight camera, thermal camera and zoom camera to give them a good perspective on what's happening in the area around them.

The training and cost of the drone equaled $23,000, funded not through taxpayer dollars but their drug-forfeiture account. That uses assets seized during drug cases.

"That account is used to buy things we need," says Robinson.

Eric Maynard, Captain of the department, says they can help out surrounding agencies with the drone and solve some cases faster.

"If we have a missing person or a person in danger like we've had in the past, it took hours to find that person. We can get this drone in the air speed that process up and potentially save lives," says Maynard.

Gray police say they expect to use the drone within the next 30 days.