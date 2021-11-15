Georgia State Patrol, Bibb Sheriff's Office arrest hundreds in weekend crime crackdown

The agency says the operation netted nearly 800 arrests from Nov. 12-14.

MACON, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol troopers and Bibb deputies made hundreds of arrests and stops in Macon over the weekend in effort to crack down on crime, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

DPS says the Georgia State Patrol Troop D and Aviation partnered with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Gang Task Force, and the U.S. Marshal's Bibb Office in a "Crime Suppression Enforcement Detail" from November 12-14.

The agency says the operation netted hundreds of arrests and citations:

Vehicle stops – 827

DUIs - 35

Reckless Driving – 2

Citations/Arrests – 769

Warnings – 526

Pursuits – 3

Impounded Vehicles – 57

Wanted Persons – 18

Felony Arrests – 4

Drug Arrests – 5