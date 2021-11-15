Georgia State Patrol, Bibb Sheriff's Office arrest hundreds in weekend crime crackdown

MACON, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol troopers and Bibb deputies made hundreds of arrests and stops in Macon over the weekend in effort to crack down on crime, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.
DPS says the Georgia State Patrol Troop D and Aviation partnered with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Gang Task Force, and the U.S. Marshal's Bibb Office in a "Crime Suppression Enforcement Detail" from November 12-14.
The agency says the operation netted hundreds of arrests and citations:
- Vehicle stops – 827
- DUIs - 35
- Reckless Driving – 2
- Citations/Arrests – 769
- Warnings – 526
- Pursuits – 3
- Impounded Vehicles – 57
- Wanted Persons – 18
- Felony Arrests – 4
- Drug Arrests – 5
GSP says this is the second detail that they have carried out.