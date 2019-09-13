CORDELE, Ga. — A 28-year-old woman who initially turned herself in for being the person responsible for a deadly hit-and-run crash is on the run again facing charges for lying.

Now, investigators are searching for her and the man who was allegedly behind the wheel when an accident victim was left to die along a south Georgia Road.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, Ethelene Lewis died in a crash on 11th Avenue South in Cordele, Georgia. The crash was around 8:45 p.m. that night but her body wasn't found until 6 p.m. the next day - Monday.

On Tuesday, troopers said 28-year-old Ashley Glenn had turned herself taking responsibility for the crash but further investigation uncovered that she wasn't telling the truth.

Travis Waters, left, and Ashley Glenn

Georgia State Patrol

Authorities now have a warrant out for her arrest on a felony charge of providing false statements. They're also looking for 31-year-old Travis Waters who they believe was actually driving that night. He faces a charge fo felony homicide by vehicle.

Days later, the GSP says Glenn has refused to turn herself in and that she and Waters are traveling together in a gold Pontiac Grand Am with a Georgia license plate reading RJC1690.

Anyone with information about the crash or the location of the two suspects is asked to contact GSP Senior Trooper William Cope at 229-386-3333 or email wcope@gsp.net.

However, authorities are warning the public to use caution if they make contact with Waters based on posts on his Facebook Page which depict "images of weapons and drugs."

