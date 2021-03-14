Man dead after allegedly taking hostage, leading police agencies on multi-county chase

One trooper was grazed by a bullet but was otherwise uninjured.

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead following a shooting involving the Georgia State Patrol and a multi-county chase, according to authorities.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which is handling the incident at the request of the GSP, announced in a brief statement on Twitter that the shooting was preceded by a home invasion and kidnapping at gunpoint. These occurred in the city of Reidsville in Tattnall County.

The GBI reports that a chase through multiple counties followed, during which "shots were exchanged." That chase came to an end in Bulloch County where the suspect was seriously injured and later died.

The agency previously reported that no troopers were injured but later updated that one was grazed in the head. Otherwise, the trooper, who has not been identified, is said to be OK. The hostage in the situation was also described as "physically unharmed."