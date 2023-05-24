Man runs from police, crashes car with baby inside before pulling gun on officers, getting shot

This is a developing story.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — A Georgia State Patrol trooper was involved in a shootout Wednesday afternoon near Grant Park in southeast Atlanta

The shooting happened in the 400 block of Boulevard SE just off the exit ramp of I-20 eastbound.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said troopers spotted the driver of a maroon Genesis driving "erratically" on the interstate. A traffic stop was initiated but turned into pursuit that ended when witnesses said the driver ran a red light on Boulevard and crashed into a pole.

Witnesses said the driver, identified as a 36-year-old man from Atlanta, got out and started shooting at troopers. The GBI confirmed at least one trooper returned fire.

Video taken by witnesses show the suspect on the ground being handcuffed. As of Wednesday night, he was in stable condition at a local hospital.

Two other vehicles were hit when the suspect ran the red light. One of those drivers was taken to the hospital. A woman who 11Alive spoke to on scene wasn't hurt and said she didn't actually see the shooting but just heard the shots.

Moments after the shooting, witnesses captured a trooper pulling an infant out of the suspect's car. The baby was loaded in an ambulance and taken away from the scene. The GBI did not mention anything regarding the child's condition or how the child is tied to the suspect.

The GBI said their agents found two guns near the suspect. The GBI didn't say what charges he'll face. They said they'll turn their findings of the investigation to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office for review.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.