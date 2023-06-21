x
17-year-old arrested and charged with murder of man on Montpelier Avenue

The shooting happened last Friday in a parking lot on Montpelier Avenue.

MACON, Ga. — A teen has been arrested and charged with murder for the shooting death of a man on Montpelier Avenue last week, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

21-year-old Eric Payton Thomas Jr. was found dead inside his car on Montpelier Avenue on Friday, June 16. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

On Tuesday, 17-year-old Marcello Morvon Williams was arrested and charged with murder. He was taken to the Bibb County Jail. Williams currently does not have a bond. 

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

