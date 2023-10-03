18-year-old arrested and charged in shooting at Warner Robins convenience store

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A teen has been charged in a shooting at a convenience store on South Pleasant Hill Road on Monday night, according to the Warner Robins Police Department.
17-year-old Trae Smith, a Bonaire native, was shot in the stomach during a fight at Rocky's convenience store located at 405 South Pleasant Hill Road on Monday night. Smith is still in the hospital but is expected to recover.
18-year-old Jatavious Manning was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, according to the police department.
Anyone with information can contact Det. S Nix at jnix@wrga.govor (478)-302-5380, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at (478)-742-2330.