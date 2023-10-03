18-year-old arrested and charged in shooting at Warner Robins convenience store

The shooting happened on Monday at a store on South Pleasant Hill Road

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A teen has been charged in a shooting at a convenience store on South Pleasant Hill Road on Monday night, according to the Warner Robins Police Department.

17-year-old Trae Smith, a Bonaire native, was shot in the stomach during a fight at Rocky's convenience store located at 405 South Pleasant Hill Road on Monday night. Smith is still in the hospital but is expected to recover.

18-year-old Jatavious Manning was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, according to the police department.