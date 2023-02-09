Macon teen in critical condition after drive-by shooting near Rocky Creek Road

MACON, Ga. — A 16-year-old is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting on Elkan Avenue in Macon on Thursday, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.
The teen was walking in the 4200 block Elkan Avenue off Rocky Creek Road around 7 p.m. when a vehicle drove by and fired multiple shots. The victim was hit multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital where he is currently in critical condition.
No one else was injured in the shooting. There is no information on the suspect or the vehicle at this time.
Anyone with information can contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at (478)-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.