Macon teen in critical condition after drive-by shooting near Rocky Creek Road

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on Thursday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — A 16-year-old is in critical condition after a drive-by shooting on Elkan Avenue in Macon on Thursday, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

The teen was walking in the 4200 block Elkan Avenue off Rocky Creek Road around 7 p.m. when a vehicle drove by and fired multiple shots. The victim was hit multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital where he is currently in critical condition.

No one else was injured in the shooting. There is no information on the suspect or the vehicle at this time.