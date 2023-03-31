Teen sentenced to 25 years for the death of a 14-year-old in a high-speed chase that ended in crash

MACON, Ga. — An 18-year-old will serve 25 years in prison for the death of a 14-year-old passenger in a 2020 car wreck, according to Macon District Attorney Anita Howard.



Lecedric Gray pleaded guilty to first-degree vehicle homicide, felony theft by receiving and felony fleeing and eluding ahead of his trial that was set to go to court next week.



Gray, who was 15 at the time of the accident, ran a red light while driving a stolen Nissan Sentra on Feb. 17, 2020.

A deputy attempted to pull Gray over, but Gray accelerated away from the officer.



The high-speed chase ended when Gray lost control of the car in a curve, hit a utility pole, and rolled.



Gray and his passengers were ejected from the car, including 14-year-old Shakala Hill, who was pronounced dead at the scene.



Gray will serve 25 years in prison.



“This type of irresponsible behavior in our community cannot be tolerated,” said Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney Anita Howard. “A family has lost a child because of the fatal and reckless conduct of another done in an effort to cover up a crime of stealing a vehicle. Those who compound their own wrongdoing, especially at the expense of others, will be called to answer to the fullest extent of the law from my Office.”