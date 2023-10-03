x
Crime

Two men on the run after robbing Macon Waffle House at gun point

The robbery happened just before 3 a.m. Monday.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men who robbed a Macon Waffle House early Monday morning.

Just before 3 a.m., two men entered the Waffle House on Gray Highway with guns and demanded money from the worker.

After getting an undisclosed amount of money, they ran from the store. No one was injured in the robbery. Both men were wearing masks and gloves.
Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

