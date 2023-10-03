Georgia woman arrested for stealing prescription info from doctor, second woman also faces charges

The woman is accused of using stolen information from a doctor, a nurse practitioner, and several other individuals to obtain prescription Xanax.

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — Two women were arrested in Twiggs County for illegally obtaining prescription pills, according to the sheriff’s department.

Christy Parsons is accused of using stolen information from a doctor, a nurse practitioner, and several other individuals to obtain prescription Xanax from eleven different pharmacies in Central Georgia.

Parsons is also accused of selling Xanax to others in the community. She was arrested on July 24. During the investigation, deputies found that Angel Little from Twiggs County was also involved.

Parsons is facing 45 charges in the case and Little is facing 8 charges at this time. This investigation is active and ongoing. The release says they expect more arrests to come.

