A 4-year-old girl was shot while laying in her upstairs bedroom at a DeKalb County apartment complex Thursday morning.

Police said a stray bullet went through a wall at the Eastwyck Apartments off Candler Road and hit the toddler in the foot.

This happened shortly after someone started shooting outside of the apartment. Police told 11Alive's Neima Abdulahi that two men were shooting at each other outside of the apartment.

A witness on the scene said that he heard at least four or five shots from what sounded like a semi-automatic weapon. The person, who wished to remain anonymous, said he looked out the window and saw a grey Dodge car coming up the street.

"Just as I realize it was a Dodge, I see muzzle fire...seems like it was a fully automatic weapon they were using," the person explained.

Another witness confirmed these sentiments and said she saw two men run away and a car drive away from the scene. She claimed there were several small children in the apartment at the time and the guardian discovered the little girl had been shot the moment she spotted blood on the floor.

The little girl was taken to a local hospital where authorities said her foot may have to be amputated.

Police have not found the person responsible for pulling the trigger. A $10,000 reward is being offered in the case.

One neighbor told 11Alive's Nick Sturdivant that another young girl was shot in the complex not too long ago.

