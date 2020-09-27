Three people arrested in connection to 13-year-old shot in Macon

Two 18-year-olds and a 14-year-old are each charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

MACON, Ga. — Three people have been arrested including a 14-year-old girl in connection to a 13-year-old who was shot this week.

A release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a 14-year-old female suspect was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault. The unnamed girl is being held at the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center.

18-year-old Rodricko Desie Balkcom Jr and Jaquez Deshun Brown were also charged with two counts of aggravated assault. Both Balkcom and Brown are in jail without bond at this time.

Deputies are asking anyone with information to call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CIRME.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A 13-year-old Macon girl was hospitalized Thursday after a fight with another girl turned violent.

According to a news release, it happened in the 3300-block of Sherry Drive around 11 a.m.

Deputies say a juvenile female went to an apartment at the address and asked for a teen girl that lived there.

Once she got inside the apartment, the release says the two girls began to fight. An adult inside the apartment separated the two girls and pushed the one who came to the apartment outside.

The release says the teen shouted to men standing nearby to shoot. A man then fired shots at the apartment and the 13-year-old who lives there was shot in the back.