Girlfriend charged after man found shot to death in Dublin yard

A man was found dead in a Dublin yard on Saturday night.
Credit: Dublin Police

DUBLIN, Ga. — A man is dead after a shooting in Dublin on Saturday night.

According to Police Chief Tim Chatman, it happened at 900 Village Circle in Dublin on Saturday 7:30 p.m.

Someone found a man lying in the yard and called the police.

39-year-old Daniel Raburn was found dead.

Chatman says Raburn's girlfriend, 37-year-old Brandilee Nicole Woodard Brady, was arrested and charged with murder.

Credit: Dublin Police

