Girlfriend charged after man found shot to death in Dublin yard

DUBLIN, Ga. — A man is dead after a shooting in Dublin on Saturday night.
According to Police Chief Tim Chatman, it happened at 900 Village Circle in Dublin on Saturday 7:30 p.m.
Someone found a man lying in the yard and called the police.
39-year-old Daniel Raburn was found dead.
Chatman says Raburn's girlfriend, 37-year-old Brandilee Nicole Woodard Brady, was arrested and charged with murder.
