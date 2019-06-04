HOUSTON — The Harris County Constable Precinct 6 Office awarded a good Samaritan Friday for stepping up to assist a deputy with arresting a robbery suspect.

Deputy Lancaster was investigating a stolen car call near a gas station in the 2000 block of Runnels St. when he was alerted to a suspect trying to steal items from the store.

The suspect was combative with customers inside the store and later picked a fight with a man standing outside. Deputy Lancaster witnessed the commotion and attempted to separate the robbery suspect and the man from fighting, witnesses said.

Cellphone video shows Lancaster trying to detain the suspect but he put up a fight and started punching the deputy in his face as they both fell to the ground.

A group of men pulled the suspect away from the deputy and started punching and kicking him. That's when Brandon Baltimore jumped in, grabbed the suspect and pinned him to the ground.

The group of men continued to punch and kick the suspect while Brandon restrained him. Baltimore could be heard on camera saying, "Chill, do not hit me."

Baltimore continued to pin the suspect to the ground until the deputy got up and was able to put him in handcuffs.

“But everybody was like you should’ve let him ran, but it was an act of kindness. Like why not? Cause it could’ve got way worse," Baltimore said. "The guy could’ve got shot and then they could’ve been like the white cop killed the black man. You know we gotta stop all of that. It’s crazy."

The suspect was charged with assault on a public servant.

Baltimore was awarded with a Certificate of Recognition for his bravery and selflessness.

“Mr. Baltimore is a prime example of how Community and Law Enforcement can work together for the Well-being and Safety of everyone,” Precinct 6 wrote on their Facebook page.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM: