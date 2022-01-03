Gordon police investigating string of church, home break-ins

Two men are believed to have broken into a home and a church. Police say the men attempted to break into another church.

"The pastor of Shiloh Church, Pastor Mack, he called and said he had a video of two males trying to kick in the back door. Evidently, the alarm went off on the inside. Once the alarm went off, you could see them run," stated Gordon Police Chief Mike Hall.

During the break-in at Shiloh Church early last Thursday. Gordon officers were responding to a home break-in nearby on Pine Street. The thieves took two handguns and a rifle from the house.

"Gordon, we have not had really any rashes of break-ins in about 4-5 years," said Hall.

Gordon police found signs of a break in at another church's business office. Thieves did get into Gordon Baptist Church, and police say they left evidence at the scene, including blood.

"People are breaking into a house of God. If they really needed something, most churches will help folks. All you have to do is knock on the door and ask," said Ron Steele.

Gordon police are offering a $500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.