MORROW, Ga. — A metro Atlanta police officer who suffered a compound fracture while chasing a suspect has gotten some encouraging words from the governor of Georgia.

In a note shared by the Morrow Police Department, Brian Kemp thanked Sgt. Chung Quach for his willingness to put himself in harm's way to help others.

"We know that each of our police officers put their own life and their family's future on the line every day," Kemp wrote. "For your service, and that of your fellow officers, we offer our most heartfelt thanks."

RELATED: Morrow officer suffers compound fracture while pursuing suspect

According to the Morrow Police Department, Sgt. Quach was involved in a foot chase with three suspects who ran from a vehicle that had just been stopped. The suspects were accused of stealing high-end perfume - worth thousands of dollars - from Macy's.

Quach fell and broke his arm and was taken to the hospital where he was eventually told his compound fracture would require surgery. Despite the injury, photos of Sgt. Quach shared by the department showed he was in good spirits.

In his letter to the injured police sergeant, Gov. Kemp said the family was praying for him and that they hoped each day brought him closer to a "full and speedy recovery."

Kemp also added a handwritten "Thanks for all you do" and told the injured officer to let him know if he could ever be of service.

As for the suspects in the incident, two of three were caught after the chase. A third got away.

