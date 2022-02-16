Investigators believe the fire was set "in order to destroy evidence of the shooting."

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Wisconsin man has been arrested Wednesday and faces a murder charge in connection to his grandfather's death after he was killed in a Hall County house fire earlier this week, deputies said. Investigators have now learned that the man found dead was actually shot

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said the fire happened Monday on Meadow Drive in Oakwood just before 6:30 a.m. and Andrew Donaldson, 68, died.

Video of the aftermath shows half of the home's roof destroyed, which adds to the debris beneath it. At least half of the house was impacted by the fire, images reveal.

According to the sheriff's office, the U.S. Marshals arrested Donaldson's 29-year-old grandson in Brown Deer, Wisconsin after the fire.

Both the county sheriff's office and fire marshal's office have been investigating the case. Hall County investigators determined that the 29-year-old was involved in Donaldson's death. After an autopsy, it was determined that Donaldson had been shot, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators believe the fire was set "in order to destroy evidence of the shooting." Investigators believe Donaldson's grandson traveled from Wisconsin to Georgia, but the reason for his trip is unclear at this time.