Suspect arrested in Grantville triple murder frequented gun store and range, police chief says

Grantville Police Chief Steve Whitlock told 11Alive guns stolen from the store have been recovered and the ATF is verifying the serial numbers for the stolen guns.

GRANTVILLE, Ga. — The man accused in a Grantville shooting that left three people dead at a gun shop had been to the business several times in the past, according to Grantville Police Chief Steve Whitlock.

Authorities arrested Jacob Christian Muse, 21, of College Park, in connection to the deadly shooting at Lock, Stock and Barrel gun store and range. Following the arrest, the investigation remains very active according to the town's police chief.

The victims killed were the owners of the business Evelyn Hawk and Tommy Hawk, along with their grandson Luke.

"They knew each other," Whitlock said of the suspect and victims. "He frequented the store a good bit. He used the range a good bit. My understanding is he lived in Grantville at one time."

The police department also confirmed Muse previously bought at least one gun from the business.

Police previously reported more than three dozen guns were stolen during the triple homicide and robbery. According to Grantville Police, on Friday, a search warrant was carried out at Muse's home in College Park and investigators found both handguns and long guns that had been stolen from the Hawk's business.

"There were guns recovered at his residence," Whitlock said during an interview. "The ATF is going through those records right now, checking the guns with the serial numbers."

The recovery of the guns along with investigators interviewing Muse ultimately led to his arrest, according to the chief.

Potentially slowing the investigation early on was the fact that along with guns, the facility's security camera recording device had also been stolen, according to police.

While it could hold valuable information, its location remains unknown to investigators.

"They're still looking for everything they can," Whitlock said.

The theft of dozens of guns and the recording device is likely to lead to additional charges. However, law enforcement handling the case has only confirmed Muse is facing three counts of malice murder at this time.

"Probably going to be some more charges. As the investigation goes on, yes there will probably be some more charges turn out," Whitlock said.

On Friday night, the arrest of Muse was announced by law enforcement as the result of the Grantville Police Department, GBI, and ATF working together to investigate the case. On Monday, Whitlock said the motive remains unknown.

"The biggest thing I can say is great investigative work," he said.

The chief added that while the investigation remains open, as of Monday, Muse is the only person considered to be a suspect in the case.