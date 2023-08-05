New gang charges brought against man, woman accused in killing of 6-month-old baby

Grayson Fleming Gray was riding in a car with his mom in January 2022 when a stray bullet struck and killed him by Anderson Park in northwest Atlanta.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Prosecutors have reindicted two suspects accused in the death of a 6-month-old in order to bring gang charges against them. Dequasie Little, 22 and Sharice Ingram are both facing murder and aggravated assault charges in connection with Grayson Fleming Gray's death.

Grayson was riding in a car with his mom in January 2022 when a stray bullet struck and killed him by Anderson Park in northwest Atlanta.

The suspects were expected to go before a Fulton County judge Monday. However, Little waived his right to appear in Monday's hearing. Ingram was present in court.

After prosecutors announced the reindictment of the case, Little's attorneys filed a motion to have a speedy trial.

The last time the two were in court was last year when they were both denied bond. The judge said they both posed a big risk to the public.

Authorities said Little was targeting another driver when he opened fire, shooting Grayson in the head.

"There will be no peace or solace until this is over," said Kerri Gray, as she reacted to the new charges the suspects are facing. "There will be no proper grieving until this is not in my face hanging over my head."

She recounted the moment the bullet hit her son. She thought Grayson was just sleeping, but then she saw the blood and her nightmare became reality.

"How is it fair that as his mother I'm still here and he is not," she said.

The new charges will push the trial back to early June at the latest.

"I just want them to be held accountable," said his mother.