Grier family hopes civil-rights lawyer Ben Crump will help get answers in daughter's death

The Grier family and Ben Crump law held a news conference in Decatur demanding the full GBI report into the death of Brianna Grier

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — The family of Brianna Grier is asking for an independent autopsy to determine her cause of death. In a news conference held Friday morning, the family was joined by civil rights attorney Ben Crump and members from the NAACP.

Ben Crump has taking on multiple cases involving police victims, including Brianna Taylor and George Floyd. Now, he comes to Central Georgia, and he is not new to this.

"We are going to demand full accountability and we are going to demand justice for Brianna Grier," Crump said.

Two weeks ago, Brianna Grier was arrested for public drunkenness. According to GBI investigators, she fell out the rear passenger side door of Hancock County deputy cruiser. The GBI says the deputy thought he shut the door before he drove off. Officers found Grier laying face down in the grass on the side of the road with critical head injuries. At the news conference, Brianna Grier's father, Marvin Grier says he wants the full truth.

"We ain't trying to start no problem, but we're going to start a problem because we want to know what happened," Marvin Grier said.

Brianna Grier had a history of mental illness and drug abuse. During the news conference, her father said that doesn't matter.

"We loved her regardless, unconditionally. Now, we got to raise these kids and tell them a story, and I don't plan on telling them no lie," Marvin Grier said.